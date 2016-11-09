Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is pictured at her Queen’s Park office in Toronto on June 9, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is pictured at her Queen’s Park office in Toronto on June 9, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Liberal government is adding some top political staffers to the list of people it wants banned from fundraisers.

As part of an election finance reform bill, the Liberals have proposed banning members of provincial parliament, party leaders, nomination contestants and candidates from attending such events.

Just two weeks ago the government indicated it wouldn’t extend the ban to chiefs of staff, despite pressure from the opposition, who said it would allow cash for access through the back door that was banned through the front door.

But today, the Liberals released a finalized package of amendments to the bill, including extending the ban on attending fundraisers to staff who work for the premier or other party leaders and chiefs of staff.

Politicians could still attend events where the ticket price only recovers the cost of the hosting it, and solicit funds by mail, phone or email.

The bill would also ban corporate and union donations and give the political parties a per-vote subsidy to offset the loss of those funds.

