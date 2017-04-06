The lawyer for a man charged with leaving Canada to join a terror group says her client wasn’t involved in any such plan.

Rishma Gupta says Pamir Hakimzadah is shocked by the allegations against him.

Hakimzadah made a brief appearance in a Toronto court Thursday and had his case adjourned to April 26, when he will appear by video link.

RCMP say they began investigating in January 2016 after hearing allegations that Hakimzadah had travelled to Turkey during the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

They say Hakimzadah was returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities.

The RCMP says Hakimzadah was charged Wednesday afternoon with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

It says his arrest was part of an extensive national security criminal investigation named Project Sachet.

The RCMP says there was never any risk to public safety at any time during the investigation.

