CAUTION: Some readers may find this story disturbing

An Ontario man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against young children and animals was designated a dangerous offender on Wednesday and received an indefinite sentence.

Justice Joseph Kenkel told a Barrie, Ont., court that 25-year-old Shayne Lund has shown a “complete inability to control his sexual impulses” and only expressed a desire to do so after his arrest in 2013.

“He’s been unable to restrain his behaviours and his conduct has become increasingly more dangerous over time,” said Kenkel. “His offences have resulted in severe psychological harm to his young and vulnerable victims.”

Kenkel also told the court that Lund could not be trusted to commit to psychological treatment given his “history of manipulation and deceit” and that sexual gratification has so far been the main focus of his life.

The judge ordered Lund to submit DNA to the national databank.

Lund pleaded guilty to 35 charges including sexually assaulting and conspiring to sexually assault children as young as two years old, bestiality, and making child pornography.

Court has heard that Lund recruited his girlfriends, one of whom worked in early childhood education, to help him find children to sexually assault.

Both women were sentenced as long-term offenders after pleading guilty to 11 charges.

His father, an Ontario Provincial Police constable, appeared distraught as the ruling was read in court Wednesday.

Mark Lund, a 27-year veteran of the force, was recently charged with obstruction of justice.

Police have released no other details but say he was off-duty at the time of the alleged offence.

