Police in St. Catharines, Ont. say a 43-year-old man is wanted for first degree murder in connection with the death of his stepson. (John Leh/The Globe and)
ST.CATHARINES, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Niagara Regional Police Service says a 43-year-old man is wanted for first degree murder in connection with the death of his stepson.

Justin Kuijer’s seven-year-old stepson Nathan Dumas was found critically injured Friday morning, and died in hospital on Saturday.

Police have not confirmed the cause of death.

Police were already looking for Kuijer in connection with the stabbing of an RBC employee who was sent to hospital on Friday.

St. Catharines police constable Philip Gavin says a Canada-wide warrant for Kuijer will be issued Monday.

