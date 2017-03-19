Police in Ontario’s Niagara region said Sunday that a 43-year-old man was wanted for first degree murder in connection with the death of his stepson.

Justin Kuijer’s seven-year-old stepson Nathan Dumas was found critically injured in a residence on Queenston Street in St. Catharines on Friday morning. He was rushed to hospital, but died early Saturday. Police did not immediately reveal the cause of death.

Kuijer, 43, was already wanted in connection with a stabbing that also occurred Friday. Police allege Kuijer entered a Royal Bank branch, stabbed a female employee, and fled in a van.

Police said the incident was not a robbery, and that Kuijer and the woman knew each other professionally. The woman was in stable condition in hospital.

Niagara Regional Police Const. Philip Gavin said a Canada-wide warrant was to be issued on Monday for Kuijer for first-degree murder and for attempted murder.

Police have warned that Kuijer was considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie under a brown leather coat, dark pants, a black toque, and boots. There is a pink floral decal on the back window of the van he was driving that references to missing Canadian women.

It’s a hard case for police to deal with, Gavin said.

“A situation like this, it impacts the community, it impacts the family,” Gavin says.

Friends of Nathan Dumas’ family started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral costs. The campaign had nearly reached its $10,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon.

Report Typo/Error