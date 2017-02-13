Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Michael Gravelle walks in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sept. 1, 2011. ( (Brent Linton For The Globe and Mail)
Michael Gravelle walks in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sept. 1, 2011. ( (Brent Linton For The Globe and Mail)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Ontario’s minister of northern development and mines says he is temporarily stepping aside as he deals with depression.

Michael Gravelle says in a statement that he has been “struggling with a feeling of uneasiness” that he hasn’t been able to shake and last year his doctor diagnosed him with depression.

He says since then he has dealt with it privately while maintaining his work, but it has become clear he needs to take time to properly address the illness.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro will temporarily take over at northern development and mines, while keeping his current responsibilities.

She says it takes great courage to speak publicly about mental health challenges and everyone at Queen’s Park is rooting for Gravelle.

He says while he understands the importance of talking openly about mental health, he is asking for privacy for now.

