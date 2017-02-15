TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Oversight urged in sex-assault reviews



Ontario’s Minister of Community Safety is open to seeing the Philadelphia Model adopted by police when handling sex-assault complaints. That would mean allowing advocacy groups to review sex-assault files with officers on a yearly basis. Every community is different, she said, but police forces should be willing to at least discuss the possibility. So far, North Bay is the only force that has said it’s interested in allowing outside experts to be part of the process of reviewing case files. Ontario is announcing $1.8-million in funding today for pilot projects aimed at improving how sex-assault cases are handled by police.



Worries of a border tax fade



Worries of a 20-per-cent border tax seem to be fading after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s White House visit. American corporations and President Donald Trump himself have been hesitant about the proposed tax, which is being backed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Meanwhile, Trump’s mention of “tweaking” NAFTA is a potential signal that he won’t try to completely renegotiate the trade deal. Instead, he could pursue side deals on specific issues, allowing him to bypass the need for approval from Congress.



Trump, Flynn and Russia



Members of Trump’s campaign and other associates were in regular contact with Russian intelligence officials last year, the New York Times reported. As U.S. officials became aware of Russian meddling in the election, officials started to check whether Trump’s team was colluding with the Kremlin. As of yet, they haven’t found evidence that was the case.



As for Michael Flynn, who served as national security adviser for a grand total of 24 days, it appears Trump was aware of his actions weeks before his resignation. The decision to let him go apparently wasn’t based on any legal concerns over his calls with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.; the White House instead blamed it on an “erosion” of trust. Flynn’s exit, writes Adam Radwanski, means Trump “will have one less hawkish, conspiracy-minded, seemingly unstable voice in his ear.”



B.C. promises taxpayers ‘financial relief’



Christy Clark’s government is promising “financial relief” for taxpayers when the provincial budget is revealed next week. That was the focus of yesterday’s Throne Speech and a sign of what we might expect to hear from the B.C. Liberals on the campaign trail; the election is slated for May 9. No mention was made of what that taxpayer relief might look like, but possibilities include reducing the provincial sales tax, or lowering electricity rates.



MORNING MARKETS



World stocks hit 21-month highs on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy. Yellen said Tuesday that delaying a rate increase could leave the central bank behind the curve. Europe’s index of leading 300 stocks rose 0.4 per cent to 1,465 points, its highest since December, 2015. Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE were both up 0.5 per cent. U.S. crude was down 0.5 per cent at $52.91 a barrel and Brent shed 0.4 per cent to $55. Crude had also come under pressure Tuesday on evidence of surging U.S. stockpiles.



THE LOOKAHEAD



The European Parliament has approved a free trade deal between the European Union and Canada, allowing it to enter force provisionally in the coming months. Justin Trudeau will be addressing the EU Parliament Thursday to talk up the deal, before heading to Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



In rush to appease Trump, Trudeau is abandoning his values



“Canada doesn’t have any royal palaces or pretty princesses to entice Trump for a visit, but Trudeau did present the President with the finest substitute he could manage: A photograph of his father Pierre listening to Trump speak at New York’s Waldorf Astoria in 1981. The implicit message here isn’t one of inclusivity or openness or diversity or any of those ideals that Justin Trudeau is always assuring us are dear to his heart. The photo says exactly the opposite: My dad was in your club and now I am too. It was a tacit endorsement of Trump’s aggressive and open brand of nepotism and an acknowledgment that power is handed down through the generations by rich white men in well-tailored tuxedos.” – Leah McLaren



Is the Trump administration dystopian or dysfunctional?



“What is the Trump administration? Is it a highly organized, populist-nationalist team, led by an iron-willed President, pursuing a carefully conceived plan to remake the economy and rewrite the American-led international order? Or is it an executive office whose salient organizational feature is its almost complete lack of organization, led by a President who likes the perks of office, isn’t much interested in governing, chooses loyalty over competence, and who issues endless streams of half-baked statements that his crew of retainers struggle to implement or even understand?” – Globe editorial



HEALTH PRIMER



The one-minute workout isn’t a farce



“At first blush, The One-Minute Workout seems like a flagrantly clickbaity title. But the book’s author, Martin Gibala, chair of the department of kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, is no snake-oil salesman. The science here is as sound as it is fascinating. … A single minute of hard exercising can provide the same benefit as one hour of steady aerobic exercise.” – André Picard



MOMENT IN TIME



The teddy bear makes its debut



Feb. 15, 1903: Whether it’s your teddy, bunny or lamb-lamb, stuffed animal toys were birthed from a less cutesy place: politics. Inventor Morris Michtom named his stitched creation after then-U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt and placed the very first “teddy” in a store window on this day 114 years ago. The origins story of the toy stems from a legend around one of Roosevelt’s hunting trips. It’s said the president came upon an injured bear tied to a tree. Some say he shot the bear, while other historical references suggest he set it free. Whatever the truth, the stuffed offspring from that tale became an instant hit; plush toys have become a $1-billion industry in America. The teddy bear has since evolved, spawning dozens of colours, sizes and variations from high-end collectibles (think $10,000 Gund bears) to low-end, dollar-store trinkets. – Angela Pacienza







