An Ontario government backbencher is trying to outlaw “scalper bots,” computer software that scoops up huge numbers of tickets to concerts and sporting events and forces customers to the expensive resale market.

Liberal Sophie Kiwala, who represents Kingston and the Islands, says more often than not, tickets to popular music, sport and theatrical events are unavailable within moments of being placed for sale online.

She says fans usually have their credit cards at the ready so they can make the purchase the moment tickets go on sale, but often find themselves shut out despite constantly refreshing the website.

Kiwala says the use of security bypass software, or “scalper bots,” allows resellers to override the feature that limits the number of tickets that can be bought in one transaction, and then put them online for resale at exorbitant prices.

Her private member’s bill would also require that the original face value of a ticket be disclosed when it is resold.

Private member’s bills rarely become law in Ontario, but Attorney General Yasir Naqvi recommended that Liberals support the legislation on second reading, which suggests it has a better chance than most of becoming law.

