NDP MP Glenn Thibeault holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NDP MP Glenn Thibeault holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Oct. 4, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault to resign his cabinet post after being named in an Election Act charge against the premier’s former deputy chief of staff.

Pat Sorbara was charged this week with two bribery counts under the act, and one allegation is that she offered Thibeault an inducement to run for the provincial Liberals.

Thibeault was a New Democrat MP for Sudbury, Ont., before he ran for the Ontario Liberals in a byelection in that riding in February 2015.

He says the premier did not offer him a cabinet position in exchange for running, nor did Sorbara make him any offers.

Both the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP are urging Thibeault to step aside until the charges are resolved, but the Liberals are indicating that won’t happen.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says Thibeault is not under investigation, nor are there any charges against him.

