Ontario’s Opposition is accusing the Liberals of continuing to fundraise in secret even after the premier instituted a rule that her caucus members must advertise such events.

The Liberals proposed election finance reforms amid criticism over fundraising events that saw cabinet ministers attend private, high-priced functions with stakeholders.

The bill is still before the legislature, but in the meantime Premier Kathleen Wynne has ordered the Liberals to stop attending private fundraisers — they define the events as public if they are posted on the Liberal party website.

But Progressive Conservative Todd Smith noted in question period today that a $700-per-ticket fundraiser with Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault next Wednesday wasn’t posted online.

In response, Thibeault thanked Smith for advertising the fundraiser that he said “everyone knows about.”

The premier appeared surprised by Smith’s question and the event was posted online minutes later.

