Patrick Brown, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, is pictured at the Ontario Legislature on April 5, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives were trying to fundraise off of a promise to “scrap” the Liberal’s sex-ed curriculum.

The Canadian Press has obtained an email that MPP Monte McNaughton sent to supporters the same weekend that a letter from party leader Patrick Brown made the pledge to repeal the curriculum.

Brown has denied that he knew about the letter before it was distributed in a byelection in east Toronto, even though e-mails show his chief of staff was involved.

Brown has said he was “livid” about the letter and has since said he now supports the curriculum, but the day after it became public, McNaughton sent an email about how the leader was “firmly committed” to scrapping it.

McNaughton asked at the bottom of the email for people to donate to the Progressive Conservatives’ Scarborough-Rouge River riding association.

Brown had no comment on McNaughton’s fundraising email and McNaughton was not immediately available.

