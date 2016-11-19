Premier Kathleen Wynne is calling high electricity prices her “mistake.”

In a speech to party faithful at the Ontario Liberal annual general meeting today in Ottawa, Wynne says she takes responsibility “for not paying close enough attention to some of the daily stresses in Ontarians’ lives.”

She says while she is proud of the work done to remove coal from the system and ensure adequate supply, it is unacceptable that some people have to choose between paying for food and heating.

As Wynne’s personal popularity has plummeted under 20 per cent, rising hydro bills have become one of the most pressing issues for the governing party ahead of the June 2018 election.

She says she thinks her polling numbers are low because people think she’s not who they elected, and that she has become a typical politician who will “do anything to win.”

Wynne is committing to visiting every single riding between now and the election to connect with Ontarians.

