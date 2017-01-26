The Ontario government has asked governing boards of colleges to review how they will set salaries for presidents and other senior executives after plans by the sector that could allow double-digit increases were revealed last week.

The “plans as posted are unacceptable,” said Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, in a statement.

“This has to be reasonable … you have to explain to people why you’re paying what you’re paying,” Ms. Matthews said.

Read more: Ontario colleges could increase executive pay by more than 50 per cent

Also: Declining enrolment has Ontario colleges facing an uphill battle: PwC report

Colleges have been the first sector to introduce a new salary framework in response to the province lifting wage-freeze legislation. Once governing boards approve the new proposals, they replace a wage freeze that was imposed on all non-union staff in 2012.

School boards, universities and hospitals will release their own proposals later this year. All public entities must have a new salary framework in place in September, 2017. If the colleges pass plans that lead to hikes of as much as 50 per cent in senior salaries, it could lead to a spiral of escalating salary costs for the provincial government and a public backlash.

“The colleges are the first out in this process, others are watching with interest,” Ms. Matthews said.

The government has taken particular issue with some colleges comparing and setting their proposed salary ranges according to the pay of executives at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, MaRS and Pearson International Airport.

“Quite frankly, having several of the colleges choose comparators 10 times their own size is not in the spirit of the legislation,” Ms. Matthews said.

Colleges will now regroup and revise their frameworks, sources said, but they have yet to decide how and when the public will be consulted again. The original public consultation period occurred in a 30-day period over the winter holidays, which faculty at the institutions said did not allow enough time to provide responses to the schools’ governing boards.

It is not clear what tools the government has to force colleges to present scaled-down pay proposals. In the current legislation, once a new pay structure has been approved through a company’s governing board, it replaces the wage freeze.

“There are tools that I can use but today we are asking them to go back and rethink their comparators,” the Minister said.

While the dispute over pay has focused public attention on the college sector, a new report from PriceWaterhouseCoopers that was obtained by The Globe and Mail this week showed that the college sector is facing a $1.9-billion deficit in eight years unless the schools cut staff, raise tuition and receive more government funding.

Proposals for high salaries are “discordant” with those budget pressures, Ms. Matthews said.

Report Typo/Error