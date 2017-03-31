Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ontario Power Generation’s Toronto office. (FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Ontario Power Generation’s Toronto office. (FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Ontario ‘Sunshine List’ grows, with OPG head at the top Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The CEO of Ontario Power Generation is the highest paid public-sector employee in the province, earning nearly $1.2-million last year.

Jeff Lyash tops the so-called sunshine list of public-sector workers making $100,000 or more.

This year there are 123,410 workers on the list, up from 115,431 last year.

Those salaries and benefits total nearly $16-billion.

The next highest earner – and the only other person on the list who made more than $1-million – is William Moriarty, the president and CEO of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation, at about $1,046,000.

The rest of the top 10 is rounded out with the executive vice-president and chief investment officer of the Ontario Pension Board, OPG’s chief nuclear officer, and hospital presidents.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Wynne, Trudeau say Ford funding to create hundreds of jobs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular