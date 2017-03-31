The CEO of Ontario Power Generation is the highest paid public-sector employee in the province, earning nearly $1.2-million last year.

Jeff Lyash tops the so-called sunshine list of public-sector workers making $100,000 or more.

This year there are 123,410 workers on the list, up from 115,431 last year.

Those salaries and benefits total nearly $16-billion.

The next highest earner – and the only other person on the list who made more than $1-million – is William Moriarty, the president and CEO of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation, at about $1,046,000.

The rest of the top 10 is rounded out with the executive vice-president and chief investment officer of the Ontario Pension Board, OPG’s chief nuclear officer, and hospital presidents.

