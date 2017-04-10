The provincial government says it’s taken the first step toward widening 18 kilometres of Highway 401 from the Credit River in Mississauga, Ont., to Regional Road 25 in Milton, Ont.

The expansion project will include adding HOV lanes in each direction and widening the existing six-lane configuration, but no date has been set for construction to begin.

It says Highway 401 will be widened to 12 lanes from the Credit River to Winston Churchill Boulevard, 10 lanes from there to the Highway 407-Highway 401 interchange, 12 lanes from that point to James Snow Parkway, and 10 lanes from there to Regional Road 25.

The government says widening the highway will relieve congestion, allow for a more efficient transportation and flow of goods, and help accommodate continued population and employment growth.

The province has issued a request for qualifications to design, build and finance the expansion project – the first step in getting construction underway.

Officials say Highway 401 carries between 108,000 and 188,000 vehicles per day in the Peel and Halton region west of Toronto.

