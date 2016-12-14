The Ontario government is proposing new fee cuts and claw backs for high-billing specialist physicians, a move that is likely to escalate the province’s long-running fight with its doctors.

The province presented a plan to the Ontario Medical Association Wednesday morning that would slash by 10 per cent a slew of fees for diagnostic tests and procedures that have become quicker and easier to perform, thanks to new technology.

It would also ding physicians who bill the Ontario Health Insurance Plan more than $1-million annually, reducing by 10 per cent the portion of their billings over $1-million and by 20 per cent the portion over $2-million.

Approximately 470 doctors billed the province more than $1-million last year. Thirty-four billed more than $2-million. Those billings are not take-home pay – doctors draw from their billings to pay expenses such as office rent and staff salaries.

The province’s proposal would use some of those savings to increase by $186-million over three years the compensation it pays to family doctors. The proposal would increase the province’s budget for doctors by 2.5 per year over three years to $12.6-billion in 2019-2020.

The plan that officials from Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care unveiled to the OMA at 8 a.m. Wednesday is not a formal proposal for a new physician services agreement, but Health Minister Eric Hoskins said he hopes it will act as a starting point for talks.

“I’m hopeful that the OMA will respond favourably to this,” he said. “I’m hopeful that they will look at this seriously and look at it as an opportunity to address the issue of fairness, as well as demonstrating a significant new investment – upwards of $2-billion [in] new money over the next three years.”

The OMA, which represents the province’s 34,000 doctors and medical students, has been without a formal contract for almost three years. The OMA’s membership last summer voted down a tentative deal that its own leadership had endorsed.

The OMA has been saying for months that it will not return to the table unless the government first agrees to grant doctors the right to binding arbitration in the event they cannot reach a negotiated settlement.

Dr. Hoskins said Wednesday that he remains open to discussing binding arbitration as part of negotiations, but not to promising it at the outset.

The OMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is expected to respond publicly to the proposal later Wednesday.

