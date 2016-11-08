Ontario municipalities could soon introduce photo radar in school zones under new legislation.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says the bill would allow municipalities to introduce it on municipal roads, in school zones and community safety zones.

The photo radar, also known as automated speed enforcement technology, would take pictures of the licence plates of drivers who are speeding.

The bill would also allow municipalities to create reduced-speed-limit zones and let them participate more easily in the red light camera program.

Wynne says too many people are being injured and killed by drivers who speed.

Photo radar became a political football in Ontario in the 1990s after it was introduced by the NDP government, but it was killed by premier Mike Harris after the Progressive Conservatives won the 1995 election, in part on a pledge to get rid of the cameras.

