The Ontario government will be looking into advertising of a Trailer Park Boys-inspired whisky set to go on sale in the province this month. (NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Ontario government will be looking into advertising of a Trailer Park Boys-inspired whisky set to go on sale in the province this month. (NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Ontario government will be looking into advertising of a Trailer Park Boys-inspired whisky set to go on sale in the province this month.

Liquormen’s Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky is set to be sold at Liquor Control Board of Ontario outlets and is to be launched Thursday at a Toronto event featuring “Trailer Park Boys” characters Ricky and Bubbles.

Drink recipes on the website for the whisky – from Nova Scotia-based Dartmouth Spirits Inc. – include a couple recommending mixing drinking with marijuana and hashish use.

One drink – dubbed the Zesty Mordant – suggests rolling up “a six paper joint,” grabbing a bag of chips, and pouring a straight glass of Liquormen’s.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says that doesn’t sound “particularly savoury” to her and “dangerous in a lot of ways,” telling a news conference Monday that the government “will look into it.”

Liquormen’s Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky is currently available in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Alberta.

