Ontario is launching a new surveillance and reporting system to better track drug overdoses as part of a comprehensive plan to respond to the opioid crisis.

The plan, announced by Health Minister Eric Hoskins on Wednesday, is aimed at helping to prevent addiction to opioids and overdoses.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail, the province plans to treat patients addicted to opioids such as fentanyl and hydromorphone with a safer but more expensive pharmaceutical therapy as well as provide more addiction services.

“Our comprehensive approach to this crisis will not only help save lives, but will enhance the lives of families and whole communities,” Dr. Hoskins said at a news conference at Toronto General Hospital. “Given the urgency of this issue, taking action now will have a real impact on opioid addiction and overdose.”

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, has been appointed the province’s first provincial overdose co-ordinator. In that role, he will work with hospitals across the province to ensure that the surveillance and reporting of opioid overdoses is up to date. The province currently has no system that tracks overdoses related to prescription and illicit opioids in real time.

Ontario is also investing $17-million a year to create or enhance 17 chronic pain clinics to ensure that patients receive timely care.

The province has also increased access to Suboxone by adding it to the drug formulary as a regular benefit on Tuesday, making it a first-line treatment for opioid addiction.

