The Ontario government is cutting power prices to residential customers by 25 per cent by stretching out financing for past contracts and shifting some $2.5-billion in electricity costs over three years to the province’s general budget.

Faced with a political backlash over soaring power bills, Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the measures Thursday, saying it is the largest reduction in electricity costs in the province’s history.

“Electricity rates in Ontario will come down significantly, they’re going to stay down and everyone will benefit,” Ms. Wynne said.

Analysis: Will Kathleen Wynne’s last-ditch hydro fix just add to the mess?

Read more: A formula for smoothing rising Ontario hydro bills

Explainer: Why does Ontario’s electricity cost so much? A reality check

Average resident hydro bills have climbed 70 per cent in the province since 2009, and significantly more than that in rural areas where soaring distribution costs drove rates up.

The Liberal government already reduced rates by 8 per cent by removing the provincial portion of the harmonized sales Tax (HST) from hydro bills. Now, it will cut them by an additional 17 per cent, with even deeper relief for residents in rural areas who have faced the steepest increases.

The $2.5-billion in costs shifted to taxpayers from ratepayers is in addition to $1-billion per year in costs to the province’s treasury from the elimination of the provincial sale tax form hydro bills.

Most of the savings will come from extending the financing period – the amortization – of existing debt that was included in customers’ bills as the global adjustment. The provincially owned Ontario Power Generation will handle the refinancing which will cut overall costs by $2.5-billion a year over the next 10 years, but add roughly $14-billion in interest costs over 30 years.

“We’re refinancing the mortgage and setting a new term that stretches over a longer period,” Ms. Wynne said.

“Over time, it will cost a bit more. And it will take longer to pay off. But it is fairer – because it doesn’t ask this generation of hydro customers alone to pay the freight for everyone before and after. The burden will now be shared more evenly and more appropriately.”

Report Typo/Error