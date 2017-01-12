Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer leaves the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Oct. 25, 2016. (GEOFF ROBINS For The Globe and Mail)
WOODSTOCK, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say they will be releasing new information this week in the case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes.

Sgt. David Rektor says an update on Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s case will come on Friday morning.

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock, Ont., and London, Ont.

Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

Her alleged victims have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

Wettlaufer, 49, is set to appear in person in a Woodstock court on Friday.

Police have said their investigation into the alleged murders was launched in September last year. Wettlaufer was arrested in late October.

Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.

