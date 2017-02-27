TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Oscars 2017: La La Land – wait, no – Moonlight wins Best Picture



Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture, but only after La La Land was mistakenly named the winner. It seems Warren Beatty, with the wrong envelope in hand, erroneously announced La La Land’s mistaken win. Here’s a list of some of the notable winners at the 89th Academy Awards:



Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Director: Damien Chazelle for La La Land

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for La La Land

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis for Fences

Catch up on everything you may have missed at the 2017 Oscars, including the highs, the lows and the big blunder.



Ottawa urged to go public with planned changes to tax credits



The Liberal government’s plan to eliminate some tax credits in the 2017 budget faced private criticism from accountants for being too secretive. According to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail, Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s department was urged by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, the national voice of accountants, to make the government’s plans public with an interim report before any final decision is announced. Despite this, the results of this review will not be revealed until Mr. Morneau’s next budget, expected in March.



As Russia-U.S. ties strengthen, violence escalates in Ukraine



A day after the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the relative quiet that had reigned for months along the frontline between the Ukrainian army and the separatists who control two territories along the Russian border were replaced with the thunder of artillery, tank and rocket fire – all of it in violation of a 2015 ceasefire agreement. The Ukrainian government believes there is a direct link between the Jan. 28 call and the surge in fighting afterwards.



The rising violence in Ukraine, and a parallel battle for political power in the capital, Kiev, that has also been reignited since the U.S. election, are the strongest indication of how the U.S. and Russia’s new relationship might be working in practice.



The Ukrainian government’s biggest concern is that the United States will ignore Ukraine’s ambitions and its interests, that there will be a message from the new U.S. administration to President Putin to “consider Ukraine your backyard and do what you want there.”



MORNING MARKETS



French 10-year bond yields hit a one-month low on Monday, pushing other euro zone sovereign yields lower, while a more cautious mood hung over world stock markets and the dollar. Investors were waiting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday. Trump is expected to unveil some elements of his plans to cut taxes. Asian markets slipped, with Tokyo’s Nikkei down 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite down 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET., while the Paris CAC 40 was down marginally. New York futures were little changed.



THE LOOKAHEAD



Premier Notley visits Trump to press Alberta’s case



Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Washington on a three-day trip aimed at building relationships with the new Trump administration and shoring up support from members of Congress and business leaders ahead of the U.S. President’s promised renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. Premier Notley’s visit – the first for a provincial premier since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 – comes after visits made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet, and will overlap with a trip by federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.



Trump to address Congress



U.S. President Donald Trump will address Congress for the first time Tuesday night. U.S. lawmakers of both parties are waiting to see whether he’ll conform to custom and, like presidents past, set his legislative agenda for the coming term, or use his address as another free-form, tradition-busting moment.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



Oscars 2017: What we learned from Jimmy Kimmel’s toothless opening monologue



“This year, the Academy Awards gained some much-needed diversity when it came to its nominees, but lost the incendiary touch that [Chris] Rock lent to the proceedings. Instead, we got Jimmy Kimmel, America’s obnoxious older brother just home from freshman year, who treated Hollywood and the world to a set of Borscht Belt yuks and de-fanged Trump jokes.” – Barry Hertz



Someone should take the fall for Ottawa’s botched Phoenix pay system



“The mess that is Phoenix is a story of misguided political objectives, bungled management of a major technology project and a complete failure by anyone in charge to take responsibility for mistakes. The fiasco raises troubling questions about the government’s ability to perform one of its most basic functions – paying its bills and taking care of employees. The Phoenix system is just one of the major information-technology projects, totalling billions of dollars, now under way in the government.” – Barrie McKenna



Tolerance for refugees has limits – even in Canada



“Ultimately, opinion about this evolving issue (our poll was conducted before stories of asylum-seekers crossing the border into small communities became a top story) will be driven by obvious factors such as political preference, along with more subtle ones, such as the realities of each community accepting and resettling refugees. We would all do well to remember this before wagging fingers too hard or awarding gold stars too enthusiastically.” – Shachi Kurl is executive director and Dave Korzinski is researcher, Angus Reid Institute.



HEALTH PRIMER



Banking sleep ahead of time can stave off exhaustion, study shows



Ever have those nights where you lose sleep because you’re tossing and turning before a big presentation (or high-stakes meeting or an important test)? According to recent research, you can ward off some of the effects of missing sleep by “banking” extra snooze time in advance.



