The federal government is forbidding the construction of new embassies on Ottawa’s Sussex Drive following a stark RCMP assessment of the potential for “violent events” in the high-profile neighbourhood.

Countries with diplomatic missions already located on the well-known boulevard include the United States, France, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

It is also home to Rideau Hall, where the Governor-General lives, as well as the prime minister’s residence at 24 Sussex.

Justin Trudeau and his family are living in a house on the Rideau Hall grounds while federal officials consider badly needed renovations to the traditional address of Canada’s leader.

Records released under the Access to Information Act show Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion was advised of the ban on new embassies in January by Daniel Jean, then his deputy minister.

Jean has since been named national security adviser to the prime minister.

