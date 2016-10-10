Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An RCMP vehicle sits outside the Embassy of France, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. The federal government is forbidding the construction of new embassies on Ottawa's Sussex Drive following a stark RCMP assessment of the potential for "violent events" in the high-profile neighbourhood. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
An RCMP vehicle sits outside the Embassy of France, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. The federal government is forbidding the construction of new embassies on Ottawa's Sussex Drive following a stark RCMP assessment of the potential for "violent events" in the high-profile neighbourhood. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Politics

Ottawa bans new Sussex embassies over security concerns Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The federal government is forbidding the construction of new embassies on Ottawa’s Sussex Drive following a stark RCMP assessment of the potential for “violent events” in the high-profile neighbourhood.

Countries with diplomatic missions already located on the well-known boulevard include the United States, France, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

It is also home to Rideau Hall, where the Governor-General lives, as well as the prime minister’s residence at 24 Sussex.

Justin Trudeau and his family are living in a house on the Rideau Hall grounds while federal officials consider badly needed renovations to the traditional address of Canada’s leader.

Records released under the Access to Information Act show Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion was advised of the ban on new embassies in January by Daniel Jean, then his deputy minister.

Jean has since been named national security adviser to the prime minister.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog