Ottawa calls for overhaul of how sexual-assault cases are handled



Ottawa is calling on police across the country to overhaul how they handle sexual-assault complaints. The comment by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale comes in response to The Globe and Mail’s Unfounded investigation, which found that one in five sex-assault claims are dismissed by police as baseless. Goodale said police and prosecutors should “re-examine” their methods “to make sure that we fix this problem and that our criminal justice system is delivering justice to those who in these circumstances have been so brutally victimized.” The Ontario Provincial Police, Saskatoon Police Service and York Regional Police all said on Tuesday that they would review cases dismissed as unfounded.



Bombardier gets federal cash



Ottawa is giving Bombardier $372.5-million in funding. The Quebec company had been asking for $1-billion, but its CEO says the money will still go a long way toward stabilizing finances. The majority of the funding will be directed at research and development for its business jet, with the rest going to the C Series program. If the deal is hit with state-subsidy complaints through the World Trade Organization, Ottawa says it will “fight that wherever we need to.”



In Canada’s oil patch, worries of a border tax



Canadian oil producers are worried that the U.S. will hit them with a 20-per-cent border tax. After initial excitement about Donald Trump’s Keystone pledge and his pro-oil cabinet, markets have dipped in response to talk of a border-adjustment tax. The move would theoretically encourage more American manufacturing and production. A majority of Canadians would support a trade war with the U.S. if Trump started taxing Canadian exports, a Nanos poll conducted for The Globe found.



Meanwhile, Canada posted another trade surplus with the U.S., a big negative in the eyes of Trump, who views a trade deficit as a marker of lost U.S. jobs. But “the merchandise trade surplus is a poor scorecard of anything,” Barrie McKenna writes (for subscribers). “It is not a zero-sum game, where exports are a plus and imports are a negative.”



Trump’s immigration ban in court



A U.S. appeals court heard arguments on Tuesday from the government and the two states challenging Trump’s immigration ban. The Justice Department argued that only the President has the power to decide on a ban, while a representative for Washington State said the role of the courts is to “serve as a check” on the government. The judges’ decision on whether the ban should be reinstated is expected this week. As the case makes its way through the courts, a newly married couple – one a U.S. citizen, one Syrian – is watching with bated breath.



Health Canada not testing pot for pesticides



Health Canada prohibits the use of potentially harmful pesticides in marijuana, but it isn’t actively monitoring medical marijuana companies to keep them in check. Instead, they are relying on the 38 federally licensed companies to police themselves. Three companies have recently recalled product containing a chemical known to emit hydrogen cyanide. Health Canada now says it’s set to begin randomly testing medical marijuana.



MORNING MARKETS



Three months before the final round of France’s presidential election, investors are concerned about the strong showing of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has promised to take France out of the euro zone and to hold a referendum on European Union membership. This prompted nervous investors to sell the euro and kept lower-rated euro zone debt under pressure on Wednesday. Asian stocks largely rose, with Tokyo’s Nikkei up 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite up 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.8 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent. New York futures were little changed. Oil fell after industry data showed a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles.



THE LOOKAHEAD



First 2016 census data released



Population counts from last year’s long-form census are set to be released this morning. The data are expected to show continued growth in Alberta and a declining population share in Quebec and the Maritimes. The response rate for the 2016 census was close to 98 per cent, a big increase compared with the 2011 voluntary household survey, which was only completed by 68 per cent of the country.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



How Canada can trump ‘America first’



“We should use our influence in the White House corridors of power, at the highest levels, to deepen the U.S. understanding of the great damage it would do to its own interests by restricting trade with Canada. … We should engage in vigorous public diplomacy to carry this message directly to the U.S. Congress, state governors and officials, the media and business leaders; diversification of our trade must be of the highest priority. … We must overcome domestic political obstacles to the creation of the infrastructure to carry our products to tidewater and beyond.” – Allan Gotlieb, former Canadian ambassador to the United States



Baby boomers, please don’t retire just yet



“Canada is aging, and fast. … Left unaddressed, that spells lower economic growth. … What to do? The Trudeau government’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth offers a simple and obvious solution: Somehow, persuade more seniors to keep working. Because of the sheer size of the Baby Boom generation, even a tiny increase in the number of them in the work force would have a big, and positive, impact on the economy. … The question is: How to make that happen?” – Globe editorial



HEALTH PRIMER



Feeding tubes and dementia



Feeding tubes might not be a good idea for people with dementia, according to a Toronto doctor. There’s a risk that what’s in the stomach will enter the lungs, which could lead to aspiration pneumonia. A feeding tube may also make it harder to breathe, as well as increasing the risk of bedsores and infections.



MOMENT IN TIME



1967 Leafs lose 10 straight games



Feb. 8, 1967: Everyone knew the magnitude of this home game against the Detroit Red Wings. Toronto’s hold on the final playoff spot was at stake and no Maple Leafs team had ever lost 10 straight games. A scoreless first period provided some hope for coach Punch Imlach’s team until the wheels fell off in the second. Detroit’s Norm Ullman netted a natural hat trick in less than 3 1/2minutes and Toronto couldn’t recover, losing 5-2. Imlach would be taken to hospital a week later for exhaustion. “Losing 10 games in a row really frazzled him up,” assistant coach King Clancy said. It may have served as a wake-up call, as Toronto rebounded in time to make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup that year: an underdog champion and the last Cup winners Toronto has seen. For daily updates on the 1966-67 Leafs, follow @leafs67today on Twitter. – Mason Wright



