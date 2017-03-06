Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People assemble to honour Abdirahman Abdi in a protest at Ottawa's police headquarters on July 30, 2016. (FRED CHARTRAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

An Ottawa police constable is facing criminal charges in the death of a Somali-Canadian man during a confrontation last summer with police.

Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer for Abdirahman Abdi’s family, says Const. Daniel Montsion is to be charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdi in July 2016.

Montsion was one of two officers involved in an altercation in Ottawa with Abdi, a 37-year-old man who lost vital signs during the confrontation before being pronounced dead in hospital the following afternoon.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit – an oversight body that investigates deaths, serious injuries and sexual assaults involving police in the province – was expected to lay the charges later today.

The confrontation with Abdi took place early on July 24 shortly after police were called to a coffee shop in response to reports of a man causing a disturbance.

Police caught up to Abdi a few blocks away outside his apartment building, where cellphone videos showed the man lying on his stomach, handcuffed, while two constables held him down.

