Annie Pootoogook is pictured with her work in an undated photo.
Ottawa police say they now are treating the death of an award-winning Inuit artist as suspicious.

The body of Ottawa resident Annie Pootoogook, 46, was discovered last week in the Rideau River, off a park about two kilometres away from Parliament Hill.

Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play, but now the major crimes unit is investigating.

Pootoogook was born in Cape Dorset, Nunavut and came from a family of artists.

Her work, featuring pen and coloured pencil drawings representing aspects of Inuit life, has been featured at various exhibitions since 2002.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Pootoogook’s whereabouts in the days before her death to contact investigators.

