An Ottawa rabbi says she was shocked to find a red swastika and anti-Semitic slur spray-painted on her front door in the dead of night.

The attack, which took place very late Monday or in the wee hours of Tuesday, clearly shook Anna Maranta, who runs a Jewish faith centre from her home.

“It’s not something I expected,” she said Tuesday. “I’ve never had any incidents even remotely close to this.”

Maranta reported the graffiti to the Ottawa police hate crimes unit, which sent an officer to investigate.

B’nai Brith Canada says a swastika was also discovered Monday on the wall of Hof Kelsten, a well-known Jewish bakery in Montreal.

The group notes the attacks in Canada follow a number of similar incidents across the United States, as well England, where vans used by a Jewish school were recently defaced by swastikas.

Ottawa Liberal MP David McGuinty condemned the Ottawa attack in the House of Commons on Tuesday, calling on fellow MPs to make it clear that religiously motivated assaults are contrary to Canadian values and principles.

“This incident clearly demonstrates that anti-Semitism still exists in Canada, and that all of us must be vigilant to speak out and actively work together to combat it,” he said.

“I ask all members to stand together side by side in condemning, denouncing and most of all repudiating this incident and any others like it.”

