Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled measures on Monday aimed at slowing the flood of foreign money into overheated housing markets as well as strengthening a mortgage rate stress test.

Mr. Morneau announced he is closing loopholes relating to the capital gains tax exemption on sales of principal residences.

He also said there would be standardized eligibility criteria for high- and low-ratio insured mortgages, including a “more robust” mortgage rate stress test.

Mr. Morneau also announced a consultation aimed at better protecting taxpayers "by ensuring that the distribution of risk in the housing finance system is balanced."

"Overall, I believe the housing market is sound but as Minister of Finance I want to make sure we are proactive in assessing and addressing the factors that could lead to excess risk," he told reporters in Toronto.

Mr. Morneau said the government had tabled a motion in the House of Commons on Monday morning "to close tax loopholes and improve tax compliance with regard to the principal residence exemption from capital gains tax."

The strengthened mortgage rate stress test, which will include mortgages which were previously excluded, will be required on all new insured mortgages starting Oct. 17.

Soaring housing prices, especially in the red-hot markets of Vancouver and Toronto, have triggered a debate about the role of foreign money.

British Columbia responded by imposing a 15-per cent foreign buyers tax on homes and collecting data on who is buying property in the province.

Ottawa has been preoccupied with the issue, with Mr. Morneau creating a working group to conduct a “deep dive” into the state of the housing market and make recommendations on policy.

Mr. Morneau’s announcement follows a Globe and Mail investigation that revealed a network of speculators flipping homes for profit and avoiding taxes by classifying them as principal residences.

Under the Canadian tax code, homeowners do not have to report the sale of any property that they designate their principal residence, and do not pay tax on the increased value – or capital gains – of that home. In order to make that designation, a homeowner, their current or former spouse or any of their children must have lived in it at some time during the year for which the designation is claimed.

However, there has been widespread abuse of the exemption by foreign buyers who claim residency either for themselves or their spouses or children simply in order to avoid paying taxes on real estate speculation. Non-resident investors must pay capital gains tax at the time of a sale.

Mr. Morneau announced in June that the government was studying developments in the housing sector, with his department working with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions while consulting with provincial and municipal officials.

In a bid to cool its hot housing market, British Columbia introduced a foreign-buyers tax this summer which applies to the sale of all residential properties within 22 communities of metro Vancouver.

The levy applies to buyers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and corporations that are either not registered in Canada or are controlled by foreigners, and adds $300,000 to the purchase of a $2-million home.

The Canada Revenue Agency says it completed nearly 2,500 audits related to related to real estate in B.C. and Ontario between April, 2015, and June, 2016, and that the agency plans to do as many or more next year.

