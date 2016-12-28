Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos

Our favourite images from across Canada in 2016 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In this series of year-end galleries our photo editors select their favourite Canadian news images from 2016.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular