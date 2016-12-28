In this series of year-end galleries our photo editors select their favourite Canadian news images from 2016.
Heat waves are seen as cars and trucks try and get past a wild fire 16km south of Fort McMurray on highway 63 on May 6.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets splashed with water as he waves a flag while taking part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on July 3.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie, performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. on July 22.
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
The Duke of Cambridge looks on as his son Prince George blows bubbles during a children's party at Government House in Victoria, B.C. on Sept 29.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
Six year-old Chenille Tomagatick visits a relatives grave site at a commentary in the northern Ontario First Nations reserve in Attawapiskat, Ont., on April 19.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Colin Firth poses for photos as he arrives for "Loving" at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
A woman walks through a tidal pool along the shore of Semiahmoo Bay during low tide in White Rock, B.C., on March 11.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford's widow Renata, their children Stephanie and Dougie and Rob Ford's brother Doug leave St. James Cathedral in Toronto following Ford's funeral on March 30.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
A firefighter sprays water on a debris litter street after a house explosion in Mississauga on June 28.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Steam rises from Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on February 13.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
Sister Eva Shalini, M.C Superior is illuminated by the tail lights of a vehicle while delivering meals to those in need ourside Moss Park Arena on August 31.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Residents console each other at the memorial near the La Loche Community School in La Loche SK, on January 24. A shooting took place at a community school leaving four people dead.
(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Thomas Terry, of the St'at'imc First Nation, wears a black bear hide during a protest against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion in Vancouver, B.C on November 19.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Rasheed, a refugee from Syria, is pictured in his Toronto home on January 15.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Pallbearers carry urns out of the church following funeral services for former Liberal cabinet minister Jean Lapierre and five of his relatives on April 8 in Bassin, Quebec.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
U.S. President Barack Obama, right to left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, first lady Michelle Obama and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau wave to the crowd following a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 10.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near Carstairs on July 4.
(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
A competitor in the wild pony race is splashes through the mud during rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary on July 15.
(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Four year old Jude Aeash looks out the window of school bus that will take her family back to their hotel after taking part in a TCDSB (Toronto Catholic District School Board) Pilot program welcoming Syrian newcomers to Canada, and into their schools on Feb 8.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu addresses the crowd dressed as the grim reaper at the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Vancouver on May 27.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
A bald eagle rests on a stump along the Harrison River in Harrison Mills, B.C. on Nov. 23.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)