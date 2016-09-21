Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown speaks in Harriston, Ont., on Sept. 20, 2016. (Hannah Yoon/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

A couple hundred parents gathered outside the Ontario legislature today to protest a Liberal sex-ed curriculum, but unlike previous rallies some of their ire was also directed at Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown.

They say Brown courted them to win the leadership race last year, and has now flip-flopped to support the curriculum.

The new curriculum included updates such as warnings about online bullying and sexting, but protesters have taken issue with discussions of same-sex marriage, masturbation and gender identity.

Brown told social conservatives last year that he would “repeal” the curriculum — a promise he never made publicly, until a letter went out under his name in a byelection earlier this month saying he would “scrap” the curriculum.

But Brown has disavowed the letter, saying he did not see it until after it went out and that he now supports the curriculum.

The crowd of protesters booed today when speaker Charles McVety mentioned Brown’s name and said he wants a refund of the $10 party membership he bought because of Brown.

