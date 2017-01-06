Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jean-Francois Lisee speaks question period on Oct.18, 2016, at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

The Parti Quebecois is launching an alternative version of the country’s 150th birthday celebrations to counter what its leader calls Canadian propaganda.

Jean-Francois Lisee says the “Other 150” campaign will remind citizens that Quebec existed before Canada.

Lisee kicked off the campaign in Montreal today alongside the event’s co-hosts: rapper Rod le Stod and chemist Marie Imalta Pierre-Lys.

The sovereigntist party leader says the campaign won’t disrupt any official “Canada 150” events but will respond to them through speeches and on social media.

The PQ is financing the activities, joined by a half-dozen historians who have volunteered to take part.

The Globe and Mail recently reported that Ottawa is spending $500 million on the events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

