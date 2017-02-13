Atlantic Canada is being buffeted by bruising winds and heavy snowfall today as a blizzard sweeps through the region, cancelling flights and shuttering everything from schools and municipal offices to businesses and hospital services.

In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada meteorologist Tracey Talbot said winds were gusting to 110 kilometres per hour in Osborne Head, just outside of Halifax, and up to 20 centimetres of snow had already fallen in some areas with the storm not expected to move out until Tuesday.

She says blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued for much of the region, prompting the Nova Scotia government to close all of its mainland offices today and authorities in Halifax to close schools, shut down transit, ferries and other municipal services as a precaution.

Snowfall totals across the province are expected to range from 20 to 60 centimetres, however, some areas could be buried under as much as 75 centimetres.

Peter Spurway, who lives about 35 minutes outside Halifax in West Lawrencetown, says the visibility at his property was near zero as winds whipped around his home while he tried to get to his barn to feed three ponies.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. are looking at totals ranging from 25 to 40 centimetres, with wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

