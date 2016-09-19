Social conservative supporters of Patrick Brown who are angry at the Progressive Conservative leader’s flip-flopping on the issue of sex education say he promised them last year he would scrap the updated curriculum if he became premier.

In an email sent to anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition during the race that ultimately saw him become party leader, Brown wrote “I will repeal it! I say that everywhere.”

It appears to contradict assertions Brown has made recently, that a letter under his name promising voters in a Toronto riding to “scrap” the curriculum did not reflect his views.

Jack Fonseca, with Campaign Life Coalition, produced the 2015 email on Monday.

During the fallout from the controversial letter, which was distributed in a Toronto riding ahead of a byelection, Brown has said he was livid to see his name attached to that position and that he supports the updated curriculum.

When asked last week when his views on sex ed changed, Brown said he has always taken a “middle of the road” approach, criticizing the government for not consulting parents enough, but not on the need for the curriculum.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the email.

