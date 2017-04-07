Prince Edward Island’s Liberal government delivered on a year-late promise to balance the province’s books today, tabling a budget with a projected $600,000 surplus for 2017-18.

The province says the operating surplus results from limiting the growth in expenditures while growing revenues.

The $1.8-billion fiscal plan includes a $35 million increase in health spending to $640 million — touted as the largest increase in nearly a decade.

Other spending plans include $1.2 million for mental heath and addictions, and funding for adding emergency-room doctors to reduce wait times.

There is also and additional $5.4 million for education, including $600,000 for more educational assistants and $100,000 to increase early years autism grants.

An adjustment to the basic personal amount is also expected to reduce provincial income taxes by $1.5 million for about 85,000 Islanders.

Report Typo/Error