A strike by professors is underway at the University of Manitoba, affecting numerous classes for up to 29,000 students.

Picket lines went up early Tuesday morning at the university’s south Fort Garry and downtown Bannatyne campuses.

The labour action comes after negotiators for the school and its faculty association reached an impasse in mediated contract talks last weekend.

The association represents about 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians.

The university said classes affected by the strike will resume once the labour disruption ends, but it’s asking students to be sure to check for classes that will continue while the picket lines are up.

A conciliator is expected to meet with both sides on Wednesday.

The association’s last contract expired at the end of March and both sides have been negotiating since then.

The university had offered a seven-per-cent increase over four years, but for a third of the members still eligible for incremental raises, the package would amount to 17.5 per cent over four years.

The association was seeking a 6.9 per cent overall increase for one year.

The university put forward a final counter offer Monday morning, which was rejected. Bargaining unit members were in a legal position to strike as of midnight.

Mark Hudson, the faculty association’s president, said they went through exhaustive negotiations to try to avert a strike.

“Let’s see if we can get something accomplished on workload protection, on performance assessment and on job security,” he said. “Even on those things with the prospect of a zero per cent salary increase, they were unable to offer us anything remotely adequate.”

John Kearsey, the university’s vice-president for external relations, said they tried to figure out a deal and worked through the night to get the language just right, but the association did not make their job easy.

“They also put a big ask on the table for a seven-per-cent salary increase for one year. It was very difficult circumstances,” he said.

The Manitoba government ordered the university last month to extend its contract with the association for one year at zero per cent as it deals with the provincial deficit.

The university’s northern Manitoba campus at Thompson is not affected by the picketing.

Faculty at the university last went on strike in 2001.

