More than 100 pigs survived a truck crash in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday only to be marched to the slaughterhouse on foot shortly afterward.

Halton Regional Police say the truck carrying the pigs overturned a short distance from the Fearmans Pork plant around 7:30 a.m., releasing some of the animals onto city streets.

Staff Sgt. Peter Corner says none of the pigs were killed in the crash and those that escaped were quickly corralled.

He says plant employees were walking the pigs over to the slaughterhouse rather than transferring them to another truck.

Photos showed what appeared to be staff holding up barriers to keep the pigs out of sight.

The area has been partially closed to traffic as emergency crews investigate.

Corner said it’s unclear what caused the crash and police are looking into whether speed was a factor.

