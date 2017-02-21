Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Police arrest suspect after Montreal mosque hit by vandalism Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A mosque in east-end Montreal was the apparent target of vandalism early today.

Police say just after 3:30 a.m., callers to 911 reported a disturbance at the Tawuba mosque (on Ontario Street East).

Officers found broken windows at the front and side of the mosque and arrested a 26-year-old suspect found in the area.

The unidentified suspect could face criminal charges of hate crimes and public mischief.

This incident follows a similar on Feb. 2, when the Khadijah mosque in the city’s Pointe Saint Charles district was hit by vandalism.

A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to one count of public mischief and is currently undergoing a psychiatric examination.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Mosque shooting victim leaves behind grocery store considered a community hub (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular