A mosque in east-end Montreal was the apparent target of vandalism early today.

Police say just after 3:30 a.m., callers to 911 reported a disturbance at the Tawuba mosque (on Ontario Street East).

Officers found broken windows at the front and side of the mosque and arrested a 26-year-old suspect found in the area.

The unidentified suspect could face criminal charges of hate crimes and public mischief.

This incident follows a similar on Feb. 2, when the Khadijah mosque in the city’s Pointe Saint Charles district was hit by vandalism.

A 50-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to one count of public mischief and is currently undergoing a psychiatric examination.

