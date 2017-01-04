Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Hydro One station is seen in Brampton, Ont., on March 9, 2015. Hydro One says it has no reason to believe that its power system has been compromised. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)
A Hydro One station is seen in Brampton, Ont., on March 9, 2015. Hydro One says it has no reason to believe that its power system has been compromised. (Tim Fraser For The Globe and Mail)

Police investigating possible cyber threat against Hydro One Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s Hydro One says it is assisting Canadian law enforcement agencies in an ongoing investigation into a possible cyber threat against the electricity distributor.

The company’s chief security officer, Rick Haier, says they were contacted by the RCMP on Dec. 29.

Haier suggests that a company IP address, which may have been the target of the cyber threat, is old, inactive and not connected to the power system.

Hydro One says in a statement that as the owner and operator of critical infrastructure, it takes its responsibility to combat cyber security very seriously.

The company says it has no reason to believe that its power system has been compromised.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

George Copley on why cyber-attacks do more damage than superstorms (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular