The actions of a registered nurse at a nursing home in Southwestern Ontario are being probed in a police investigation into suspicious deaths.

Ontario Provincial Police have described the investigation, which includes police forces in London and Woodstock, Ont., as a “multijurisdictional death investigation.”

Events at a nursing home in Woodstock – Caressant Care Woodstock Long Term Care Home – are part of the probe.

The facility is “co-operating fully with police investigating the actions of a former staff member, a registered nurse, who left our home’s employ approximately two and a half years ago,” spokesman Lee Griffi of Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Ltd. said in a news release.

Police have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning in Woodstock to provide details of their investigation. They said on Oct. 14 they had identified a suspect but did not confirm that an arrest had been made.

“We remain in regular contact with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care,” Mr. Griffi said.

“Our highest priority is to provide for the physical, social and spiritual needs of our residents, and that remains our focus. We deeply regret the additional grief and stress this is imposing on the families involved.

“We are determined to avoid compromising the police investigation in any way and are therefore unable to provide any additional comment at this time.”

The home is part of the privately held Caressant Care nursing-home chain, which runs about 15 homes in mostly small communities across Ontario.

More to come

