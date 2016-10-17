Quebec City police say they are investigating at least nine break-ins at a Laval University student residence over the weekend, with four people alleging they were victims of crimes of a sexual nature.

A police spokesman says no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing and they are gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Police say all of the incidents took place either late Friday or early Saturday morning at a student residence on campus.

University authorities said they were shocked by the allegations and are stepping up security measures at the housing units.

School officials held a brief news conference today where they said they’ve provided Quebec City police with security camera footage.

A University spokeswoman says they are also providing psychological counselling to the victims.

