Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Police probing alleged Laval University break-ins, sex-related crimes Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quebec City police say they are investigating at least nine break-ins at a Laval University student residence over the weekend, with four people alleging they were victims of crimes of a sexual nature.

A police spokesman says no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing and they are gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Police say all of the incidents took place either late Friday or early Saturday morning at a student residence on campus.

University authorities said they were shocked by the allegations and are stepping up security measures at the housing units.

School officials held a brief news conference today where they said they’ve provided Quebec City police with security camera footage.

A University spokeswoman says they are also providing psychological counselling to the victims.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog