Montreal police have made one arrest after a spike in hate crimes following the deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque by a man who held a grudge against immigrants and Muslims.

Despite calls for calm from Quebec leaders including Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal police have received 29 reports of hate incidents in the 48 hours following the attack. In one case, a 47-year-old man from the Montreal suburb of Kirkland was arrested Tuesday night. Police and prosecutors have not decided what charges he will face.

“They were heated comments on social media concerning Muslims,” said Constable Raphael Bergeron of the Montreal police. The suspect was interrogated overnight and computers were seized from his home, the officer said.

The attack Sunday on the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, which killed six people and injured 19 others, has provoked soul-searching in Quebec about the province’s obsession with the place of Islam in society and rhetoric that sometimes degenerates into gross caricature. Muslims are also planning their own outreach, including a provincewide day to open doors to their mosques to non-Muslims. Funerals for those killed are also in the planning stage with the first scheduled for Thursday.

The attack – described as an act of terror by government leaders – has also unleashed a torrent of hateful comments against Muslims, some of which have made their way to the pages of media outlets, political discussion groups and other forums. Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet assembled media to warn hate mongers his officers are watching. His force launched an anti-hate-crime unit last year.

“It’s intolerable to see this happening in 2017 in a place like multiethnic Montreal,” Mr. Pichet told reporters. “We have to become intolerant to these acts, and it’s not just Muslims who are targeted.”

The vitriol has spread outside of Quebec, too, where fringe websites question the police conclusion that a single white non-Muslim from Quebec City committed the crime and the comments can range from blaming the attack on Muslims to calling them Satan and worse.

Statistics on hate crimes in Canada paint a muddy picture about trends. The overall numbers have shrunk slightly in recent years but show a rise in crimes against Muslims with 99 cases in 2014 compared with 45 in 2012, according to data compiled by Global News. Jews remain by far the most frequent targets of hate, however.

Montreal saw 137 hate crimes in 2016, up from 113 the year before.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has lately warned federal officials of a resurgence of violent extremists affiliated with white supremacist, nationalist and far-right movements. Within Canada, such individuals may be turning out to be as deadly as those inspired by groups such as al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

For example, in October, 2014, two Islamic State-inspired militants were killed by police after they killed two Canadian Forces soldiers in separate attacks that garnered international attention. There have been no similar fatalities in Canada since, even though there was a close call last summer. Would-be suicide bomber Aaron Driver was gunned down by police in a Strathroy, Ont., driveway, near London, as he detonated a bomb he was intending to explode in a crowd.

Yet going back to 2012, people affiliated with the far right or extreme nationalism have also led lethal attacks. In 2012, Richard Henry Bain shot and killed a bystander at a Parti Québécois rally in Montreal. He launched the attack with the intention of assassinating PQ Leader Pauline Marois and advancing English-speakers rights.

In 2014, Justin Bourque shot five Mounties in New Brunswick, killing three, because he saw police as symbols of a corrupt Canadian government.

Then, this week, Mr. Bissonnette was accused of shooting dead six Muslims during evening prayers.

In each of these cases, the motives remain murky.

Montreal’s anti-radicalization centre has warned of a growing threat of extreme right terror targeting state authorities, immigrants, minorities and left-wing political groups since last year, especially outside of Montreal, where most of Quebec’s visible minorities and Muslims live.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced a funeral will be held for three of the victims at Montreal’s Maurice-Richard Arena on Thursday. Some of the bodies, which were brought to Montreal for autopsy, will be flown to the victims’ countries of origin after the service, while others may be buried in Montreal. There’s no Muslim cemetery in Quebec City.

Other plans for moving forward are also underway. Salam Elmenyawi, head of the Muslim Council of Montreal, an umbrella organization that represents a number of Islamic institutions in the Montreal region, said Wednesday there is an effort underway to try to organize a formal “open doors day” for the general public at mosques around Quebec.

The likely date for this open house is Feb. 12, he said; a dozen of the roughly 80 mosques in the Montreal area have already agreed to participate. Not all mosques will be part of the effort because not all have the resources required to greet people and make representatives available to answer questions, he said.

“It’s like a healing process,” Mr. Elmenyawi said. “It’s to try to get the Muslim community to engage” and reject the idea of closing itself off further after Sunday’s events, he said.

“I don’t think we’re going to live in fear just because someone hates this group,” he said. “We want people to understand that we have trust, number one in God, but we also trust the officials and the security of the country and the fact that Canada continues to be a peaceful country.”

Police surveillance has been increased at mosques and other places of worship across the province in the wake of Sunday’s attack. Mr. Elmenyawi said his group has not approached law-enforcement authorities yet about whether an open doors day would require any added security.

With reports from Nicolas Van Praet in Montreal, Sean Gordon in Quebec City and Colin Freeze in Toronto

