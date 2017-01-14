Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Porter Airlines sign on a building at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The city's waterfront and downtown office towers are seen across the inner harbour. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Porter Airlines says all of its arriving and departing flights have been grounded.

The low-cost, Toronto-based airline says the delays are because of what it calls a system outage.

It tweeted Saturday that it will release more updates as they become available, but did not elaborate.

Porter operates flights out of Toronto’s island airport to and from cities across Canada, and seven locations in the U.S.

A Porter official didn’t immediately indicate precisely what the problem was or when it would be resolved.

It was not known how many passengers were booked on Porter flights.

