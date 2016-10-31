Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced six new senators for Ontario, including the former chair of the Ontario Securities Commission. Howard Wetston looks on before delivering a speech to the Economic Club of Canada, in Toronto in a February 23, 2011, file photo. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced six new senators, including a former commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Gwen Boniface was the first woman to run the OPP and is among the six appointees who will represent Ontario in the Senate.

The other appointees include Kim Pate, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law.

The list is rounded out by former Ontario cabinet secretary Tony Dean; former Scotiabank vice chairman Sarabjit Marwah; Howard Wetston, a former federal court judge and head of the Ontario Securities Commission; and Lucie Moncion, president and CEO of a network of credit unions that serve Ontario francophone communities.

Trudeau calls the new crop of senators “exceptional” and is expected to name new candidates shortly. He appointed nine new senators last week.

The appointees named this month were selected through an application process that involved more than 2,700 applicants who were screened by an advisory board that came up with a short list for each seat.

