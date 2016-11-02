Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced six new senators to fill vacancies in Quebec, including a doctor, an environmental scientist and a mayor.

Rosa Galvez is a professor at Laval University and is originally from Peru who has focused much of her research on pollution.

Other appointees include Eric Forest, the mayor of Rimouski and Dr. Marie-Francoise Megie, a longtime family physician and professor at the Universite de Montreal.

Renee Dupuis is an influential human rights and indigenous issues lawyer who won the Governor General’s award in 2001 for her non-fiction book, “Justice for Canada’s Aboriginal Peoples.”

Trudeau has also nominated Marc Gold, a prominent member of the Jewish community and former professor, along with Raymonde Saint-Germain, a public servant with the Government of Quebec.

The appointees named this month were selected through an application process that involved more than 2,700 applicants who were screened by an advisory board that came up with a short list for each seat.

