Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European leaders have signed Canada’s free trade deal with the EU in Brussels.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, known as CETA, was reached after seven years of negotiation.

Trudeau had initially expected to sign the deal in Brussels days ago, but the restive Belgian region of Wallonia nearly killed the deal because of its opposition to the pact’s investor-state dispute settlement mechanism.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau spoke on Friday with European Council president Donald Tusk, who confirmed the texts of the deal, along with a side agreement known as the Strategic Partnership Agreement, had been approved for signature.

The deal’s supporters say it will boost trade by billions through cuts in tariffs across a broad swath of sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals and the auto industry.

The prime minister’s trip to Brussels got off to a bit of a bumpy start, with a mechanical problem forcing his flight to return to Ottawa about 30 minutes after it took off Saturday night. After more than an hour on the ground the flight left again and continued on to Belgium without further incident.

Canada will have to pass implementing legislation, which will move through the Commons easily because the Liberals have a majority of the seats. The European Parliament will also need to approve it, and EU watchers say this should not be a problem because there are enough votes behind the deal.

About 95 per cent of the agreement, including tariff reductions and the lowering of other trade barriers, can take effect after the European Union and Canada pass it. Barring unforeseen events, this is expected to happen in early- to mid-2017.

One notable exception is the court, known as investor-state dispute settlement mechanism. The mechanism sets out formal arrangements for how businesses could sue governments when state decisions affect their investments. But it does not take effect right away and may never take effect.

A question mark has been hanging over this provision of the trade pact, and the wording of the Belgian deal reached this week to seal that country’s approval indicated that responsibility for ratifying the provision for the court will lie with the parliaments of the 28 European Union member countries.

A source with knowledge of the deal said on Friday that, in fact, the investor court will come into being only if no European parliament rejects it.

“For this system to come into place, all 28 member states have to ratify it – or at least not vote CETA down,” the source said. “That is a process that could take years.”

If one country votes to reject the investor court, it will not form part of the Canada-EU deal.

“It will be all or nothing.”

The decisions that parliaments across Europe will render on the court will take two to five years, the source said.

The Trudeau government has said many decisions are still to be made about the structure of the investor court, and it hopes that tweaks to the arrangement could satisfy all legislators across 28 states. In some countries, regional governments will also have the power to vote on the investor-state dispute settlement mechanism.

With reports from Steven Chase

