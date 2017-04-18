Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Britain's Prince Charles, left, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen in Donegal, Ireland, on May 25, 2016. (CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
OTTAWA

The Canadian Press

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada this summer in time for the country’s birthday.

Governor General David Johnston says they have accepted the government’s invitation to undertake a tour.

The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1.

They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where massive celebrations are planned to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

Johnston says he is pleased they are joining the birthday bash and looks forward to Canadians being able to showcase the best of this country.

It will be the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall.

They were last in Canada in May 2014, when they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

