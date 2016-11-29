Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rock band Nickelback poses on arrival at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The Kensington Police Service in Prince Edward Island is telling drunk drivers that if arrested and taken for a ride in a police cruiser, they will be listening to music from the award-winning but much-maligned band during the trip. (DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — The Canadian Press

A police department in western Prince Edward Island is threatening to impose the Nickelback treatment on anyone who drinks and drives.

The Kensington Police Service shared a social media post over the weekend promising drunk drivers will be listening to one of the Canadian band’s tunes while riding in the back seat of a cruiser if they’re arrested.

Const. Robb Hartlen says on Facebook that if you’re foolish enough to get behind the wheel after drinking then a tune performed by lead singer Chad Kroeger and the band “is the perfect gift for you.”

He says if the department doesn’t have to arrest anyone for impaired driving, it will avoid him having to “ruin a perfectly good unopened copy of Nickelback.”

The band has been a huge commercial success, with multiple Juno wins, but is also gleefully maligned by some detractors.

It has been the subject of spiteful petitions, protests and a Chicago mayor was once pressured into clarifying he wasn’t a fan.

Kroeger told The Canadian Press in a 2014 interview that the critics have actually done the band a favour by heightening the public discussion about the group.

