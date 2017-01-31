Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan speaks with media in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on March 2, 2015. (Nathan Rochford For The Globe and Mail)
Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan speaks with media in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on March 2, 2015. (Nathan Rochford For The Globe and Mail)

CHARLOTTETOWN — The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island is the latest province to sign on to a health deal with the federal government, agreeing to an additional $45.1 million over the next 10 years.

The targeted funding will see $24.6 million for home care and related infrastructure requirements and $20.5 million to support mental health initiatives.

The funding will begin in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

P.E.I. is the last of the four Atlantic provinces to ink a deal with Ottawa.

Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Saskatchewan have also agreed to deals.

The federal government says performance indicators and a system of annual public reporting with be developed in the coming weeks along with a detailed plan on how the funding will be spent over and above existing programs.

Quebec Health Minister criticizes Ottawa on health funding (CP Video)
 

