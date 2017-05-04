Ontario’s prisons adviser has laid out a road map that would catapult Ontario’s prison system from a national laggard to one of the most progressive in the world by placing hard limits on the time inmates spend in solitary confinement and prohibiting the segregation of vulnerable prisoner populations.

The government’s response was immediate and drastic. Corrections Minister Marie-France Lalonde responded to the report by Howard Sapers, former federal prisons watchdog, with a suite of major announcements on Thursday: the replacement of two troubled jails, the development of a new definition of segregation, the potential shifting of correctional health-care responsibilities from her ministry to the Ministry of Health, and the creation of an independent oversight body for prisons and new legislation.

“The response sends a clear message that the status quo is not acceptable and I look forward to working with the ministry as my recommendations are implemented,” Mr. Sapers said at a morning news conference.

Related more: Adam Capay tread a lonely path to solitary confinement

Also: Virtual Reality: Prison inmate describes what it was like being in solitary confinement

The report is the culmination of a review conducted by Mr. Sapers. The government appointed Mr. Sapers in November to quell a month of media scrutiny and public backlash focused on the incarceration of Adam Capay, a 24-year-old Lac Seul First Nations man who spent four years in solitary confinement at Thunder Bay Jail. His treatment was the focus of a series of Globe and Mail stories that highlighted widespread negligence throughout the ministry.

The Sapers report lays out 41 immediate recommendations, including several that would bring the province in line with the United Nations’ Mandela guidelines on the treatment of prisoners:

A 15-day limit on placements in solitary confinement, up to 60 cumulative days in a 365-day period;

a prohibition on the use of solitary confinement for inmates who are suicidal or have been diagnosed with significant mental illness;

an end to the placement of pregnant women in solitary confinement;

a ban on segregating inmates with medical conditions;

the appointment of independent officers to oversee solitary confinement placements;

renovation or reconstruction of the troubled Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, Toronto South Detention and Thunder Bay Jail.

Corrections Minister Lalonde said the government would address all of Mr. Sapers’ recommendations and began immediately. In a response that surprised even Mr. Sapers, the Minister said Ontario had approved funding to replace both the Thunder Bay Jail, where Mr. Capay was held, and the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. She also stated that work had begun to shift health-care provisions for inmates, which is currently the responsibility of the corrections ministry, over to the Ministry of Health, a move that has been shown to improve prison health in other jurisdictions.

Perhaps most substantially, she committed to introducing legislation this fall that include many of Mr. Sapers’s recommendations.

“The time to talk is over, the time to act is now,” Ms. Lalonde said. “… It will be the first review of legislation since the 1990s.”

Mr. Capay’s story came to public light by happenstance when the Ontario Human Rights Commissioner met Mr. Capay at the urging of a correctional officer during a jail visit last October. She came away appalled by the conditions of confinement and the effects they seemed to be having on his mental state.

Mr. Capay told Renu Mandhane that he’d been held in a squalid solitary confinement cell fronted by acrylic glass for more than four years while he awaited trial. He had little access to fresh air or programming and his capacity for speech was beginning to fail him. The presence of constant artificial lighting had robbed his ability to discern night from day.

Ms. Mandhane’s disclosure sparked a series of Globe and Mail stories that revealed Mr. Capay’s jury-rigged solitary cell had contributed to a previous inmate’s death and that the corrections minister had known about the prisoner’s plight for months.

As well, The Globe found the internal reports created to justify Mr. Capay’s prolonged stint in solitary were riddled with errors and omissions.

An investigation by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé released last month confirmed that much of the paperwork on Mr. Capay’s file was either incomplete or inaccurate. For example, investigators found internal records showing that Mr. Capay was recorded as having spent 50 days in solitary confinement when he had in fact accrued 1,591 days.

Mr. Capay has since spent months at the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont. His lawyers have filed an application to have the murder charge against Mr. Capay dismissed based on an array of Charter violations.

During Mr. Sapers’s more than 12 years as federal correctional investigator, he made numerous recommendations around the Correctional Service of Canada’s use of solitary confinement. Mr. Sapers has repeatedly called for a ban on solitary confinement for offenders 21 years of age or younger and those with mental-health issues. Everyone else, he has said, should be subject to a limit of 30 continuous days.

Those recommendations have yet to be adopted, but the federal government is working on a package of reforms to its confinement practices that is expected to reflect much of Mr. Sapers’s work while he was the federal watchdog.

His provincial appointment was a surprise. Not only was Mr. Sapers poised for re-appointment to the federal job, but he was also regarded as a progressive reformer whose views on correctional practices were often criticized by Canadian correctional officers and their powerful unions.

Report Typo/Error